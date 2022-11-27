The MOP Up: SWTOR spins a Bounty Hunter yarn

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, it was nearly your bedtime and Star Wars: The Old Republic sat down next to you to read a short story before you fell off into sleep. This new tale is “Bottled Fury,” and it’s available on the website right now.

“Carved out of the stone skin of an asteroid, this frontier mining town would never be as refined and polished as the ore it exported. Home to fortune seekers, criminals, and anyone else looking to hide from their past, it was run by an uneasy collaboration of factions, each grasping for the throat of the other. Shae Vizla was right at home.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Prosperous Universe’s Prestige update is scheduled to arrive in early December with the new faction contract system.

While Riot Games continues to focus on Asia for its Wild Rift esports, it said in a press release it’s abandoning other territories starting in 2023. “The new Wild Rift league in Asia will be the first Riot cross-regional professional mobile esports league and will replace the original Wild Rift Esports (WRE) in April of 2023.”

Ubisoft broke a long silence on Steam to start publishing games there again, starting with Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Battlefield 2042’s third season is here: “In Season 3, the fight is being taken to the untamed Swedish wilderness in the new Spearhead map. Dotted along the terrain are semi-automated manufacturing facilities of high tech weaponry. Players will have to navigate through close quarters and make tactical decisions to achieve victory – enhanced by the firepower introduced in Season 3’s new weapons.”

WURM Online’s latest patch includes this among some bug fixes: “Land vehicles and mounts will now begin turning slower and speed up instead of beginning fast and slowing down.”

Path of Titans introduced two new dinos: “You’ve got Pachycephalosaurus, the classic headbutting herbivore hero of plastic dino toy sets, and Pycnonemosaurus, the marquee Brazilian dinosaur and apex predator that stands toe-to-toe with the T-Rex.”

Gameforge patted itself on the back by announcing that it’s giving all permanent employees a tax-free €3,000 bonus this year.

MechWarrior Online is selling a new platinum collection made up of “four Platinum ‘Mech Variants, four ‘Mech Bays, and four Platinum Pattern Unlocks.”

NetEase’s Identity V is running a crossover event with survivor horror game Project Zero II. “During the crossover, there will be time-limited events. By taking photos, signing in and finishing tasks, players can get [Portrait] Mio Amakura, [Portrait] Sae Kurosaw, [Portrait Frame] Project Zero and more! As the event progress, players can also unlock the handbook editing function where you can organize your pictures and revisit old memories.”

