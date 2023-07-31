UK regulatory body seeks additional comments regarding the Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard merger

The long-tail process of the UK approving Microsoft buyout of Activision-Blizzard has made one more step forward. As a reminder, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) hit the brakes on the transaction moving forward in April but then reopened the matter once more in light of additional provisions from Microsoft, the details of which were recently released by the CMA. Now, the government body is asking for additional views on the matter.

The request for remarks specifically ask for “submissions on whether or not there has been a material change of circumstances since the preparation of [the CMA’s latest] report.” Parties who are interested in weighing in have until the end of August 4th to do so, while the CMA notes in the request that it has set a statutory deadline of August 29th to make any final decisions.

“Submissions of this nature are possible but are very rare,” a CMA spokesperson tells GamesIndustry. “We will consider Microsoft’s submissions carefully, along with other responses from interested parties, ahead of the 29 August statutory deadline.”



