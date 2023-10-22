The MOP Up: Dark Age of Camelot sees ‘incredible RvR’ thanks to Halloween event

Don’t count an old horse out of the race just yet. Dark Age of Camelot said that its currently running Crossroads Covenant event is generating “incredible RvR” as it heads into its third and final phase this week and is making a lot of on-the-fly adjustments to keep the battle going strong.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is rolling out a new story every two weeks: “Meet all new characters and unlock the mysteries of dragons in our Playing with Dragon’s Fire Season story. Stay alert on your journey as more dangers lurk aside from dragon’s flames!”

Infinite Lagrange is making an appearance at the 2023 World Science Fiction Convention in China as a “carnival attraction.”

Exoprimal is doing a cross-collaboration with Street Fighter 6: “Exofighters can now hit the streets of Bikitoa Island with a variety of Street Fighter-themed cosmetics. The collaboration spans three cosmetic sets for Deadeye (Ryu), Zephyr (Guile), and Vigilant (Chun-Li).”

Bossa Games’ upcoming Lost Skies will utilize Coherence’s network engine alongside its server infrastructure.

Icarus M: Guild War released on iOS this past week alongside the opening of a brand-new server.

Skyforge’s Oceanid invasion returned with 20 levels of rewards for you to plunder.

Small patch roundup time! Mad World added event indicators on the game map, Ultima Online activated Treasures of the Feudal Lands, Valheim doled out a few fixes, and Waven balanced its characters.

Uncharted Waters Online docked alongside the Polaris update with “two new adventures: Star Investigation and Epic Biography, allowing deeper exploration of the world and human history. You can build the mythical Argo Ship through these activities. Exciting changes also include an enhanced Treasure Cove, increasing your chances of high-end ship acquisition.”

La Tale gifted players with the new Elysia update: “This eagerly awaited quarterly content expansion introduces an array of thrilling features, with a special focus on enhancing the new user and returning user promotions.”

WalkScape explained how its world will gradually be explored as you head out on real-world hikes.

Path of Exile 2 talked about its design philosophy behind character skills:

Deceive Inc. kicked off season 3 and introduced the playable agent, Octo:

Crossout is building attack helicopters now:

