MMO Week in Review: Defiance, Repentance, and Fallen Banners

By
Bree Royce
It’s not every week when MMO Week in Review gets to recap a week where the MMO genre got some incredibly good news, but this was just such a week, as Fawkes Games announced that it’s reviving – or unsunsetting, as we like to say around here – Trion/Gamigo’s old Defiance MMO. Everyone will be starting from scratch on PC when the April launch rolls around, but hey, we’ll take it.

Meanwhile, Guild Wars 2 launched its Janthir Wilds Repentance update, Elder Scrolls Online launched its Fallen Banners DLC, World of Warcraft teased its housing tools, BlizzCon is coming back in 2026, and the LOTRO transfer march continues.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

