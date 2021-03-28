The MOP Up: Red Dead Online is off to the races

Whether you head off to the horse races or play in a posse in Red Dead Online, you’re going to get extra rewards for the next few days.

Additionally: “Frontier justice is a fickle thing, cold and ruthless when applied out in the open. Whether you’re helping the widowed Jessica LeClerk and her right-hand man Horley exact revenge in A Land of Opportunities Missions or answering telegrams from the mysterious ‘J’ as part of A New Source of Employment, you’ll walk away with double the usual RDO$ and XP for both activities.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Rogue server Star Wars Galaxies Legends needs help: “The SWG: Legends staff are looking for dedicated individuals who can volunteer their time to assist the team in making Bespin truly sound like you’re floating above the clouds.”

Destiny 2 hotfixed an issue that was preventing a lot of players to get The Eyes of Tomorrow — guaranteeing a 100% drop rate after a certain number of runs.

The studio that just released Monster Hunter Rise give all of their workers a nice three-day weekend to rest after their hard work.

How many games have you ever sold? Terraria has sold 35 million. So far. But no biggie.

Dark Age of Camelot’s latest grab bag is here as the team observes that “our new RvR changes to Ellan Vannin have brought some interesting dynamics to Ellan Vannin already!”

The Cycle patched in preparations for its King of the Zeal event.

Aion EU is holding a grand pix with all sorts of fun rewards for racers.

PUBG is testing out Update 11.1 right now:

