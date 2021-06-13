MMO Week in Review: MMOs are back

I don’t know about you folks, but I feel as if I’m barely treading water when it comes to keeping up with all the MMO news from the last week. It’s damn hard to convince yourself MMOs are in trouble when we’re looking at ESO Blackwood, PSO2 New Genesis, Lost Ark, Crowfall, Elyon, Albion Online, LOTRO update 30, and Aion Classic – even if things are a bit of a mess.

Plus, there’s the deluge of stuff coming out of E3 and E3-adjacent events, like Diablo II Resurrected’s launch date, Book of Travels’ early access plans, Sea of Thieves’ collab, and Elder Scrolls Online’s next two DLC.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

