The MOP Up: Guild Wars 2 organizes new player tips thread

If you’re getting into Guild Wars 2 for the first time or can actually admit that you don’t know everything about the game, there’s a handy new resource for you to learn all sorts of tips and tricks. ArenaNet organized a #GW2Info thread to populate it with studio and player tips for the MMO. Enjoy!

Champions Online is weathering a nightmare invasion event from now through June 24th. And yes, there are some cosmetic rewards to be earned through it!

Got $100 to spare and a love of FFXIV music? The vinyl LP box is now available for order.

A job posting for Korean MMO developer KOG suggests that team is working on a new project, although very few details about what this may be.

Bungie is taking part in the virtual space station of Gaming Community Expo from June 17 through 20.

The Division 2’s Ubisoft is transitioning to a hybrid work format following the pandemic. “In the future we will embrace a hybrid and tailored approach to work arrangements. This means many of you will be able to balance in-office work with work from home,” the studio said to its employees.

Osiris: New Dawn wasn’t idle in May — in fact, here are all of the changes that the team made to the game that month!

Rogue Company’s Hot Rogue Summer update added new outfits and a skirmish deathmatch limited time mode.

Gamigo’s Shaiya added Desert Spa maps, more quests, and amulets with the June 10th patch.

Mobile World of Tanks Blitz brought out a 7th anniversary patch with graphical inprovements, a line of American tanks, and celebration events.

Realm of the Mad God’s community is “shattering” the current campaign.

Wild Terra 2 had to delay its next major content update due to half of the team being out sick. However, it should be landing on the server very soon.

Circuits and Shields, a new MOBA, is looking at a September launch date: “Circuits refreshes and reinvigorates the MOBA concepts you know and love. With eccentric champions, streamlined items, customizable talents, and unique team unlocks, Circuits ensures no match is like the last.”

Learn better how to handle Skyforge’s Alchemist class in solo and group play with this handy new guide.

Prosperous Universe showed off a work-in-progress of its system overlay:

Crossplay between Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo is now available in Warface:

PUBG: New State has a video guide to the map of Troi:

