The MOP Up: Vendetta Online adds 27 custom missions

Vendetta Online warped into the new year with a slew of events, more functionality for capships, and 27 additional custom-made missions.

Reader Jason keyed us into what’s coming for this space sim, inclulding more work on the UI, additional language support, an improved economy, “new types of persistent gameplay,” and more goodies for guilds.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

You’ve only got until January 25th to assemble the Prime Vanguard in Warframe, thanks to a reprise of the game’s Prime Resurgence event. So get on that!

Netmarble “announced the establishment of an Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Management Council to further advance the company’s commitment to sustainable management.”

Activision Blizzard is suing cheat maker EngineOwning for “exemplary and punitive damages” for making Call of Duty cheats.

Halo Infinite’s team opened up in an interview about some of the radical design changes that they made with the multiplayer shooter.

Apparently Battlefield 2042’s subreddit might get closed down soon due to all of the fan toxicity. That’ll show ’em.

CCP won a “Great Place to Work” award from a French website that tracks these things.

Ragnarok: The Lost Memories released in NA and Brazil for mobile devices:

Rogue Company released its latest character, a stealthy lone wolf known as Glimpse:

Lineage W had a few words to say for fans about what the game has accomplished thus far:

Conqueror’s Blade season 10 arrived last month:

