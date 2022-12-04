The MOP Up: Another look back at Final Fantasy XI’s history

Final Fantasy XI continued its series of retrospective interviews, this time sitting down with former GM Toshio Murouchi to talk about the history and enduring nature of Square Enix’s first MMORPG.

“I’m sure all of us wanted the game to keep going,” he said, “but it’s not like I was thinking ‘I’ll stick around for five years,’ or ‘Let’s keep this up for at least a decade.’ Our team wasn’t part of the development process, so the way I see it, we simply kept relaying player feedback to the developers, planned community initiatives based on the roadmap, published announcements, etc. and a decade or two had gone by before we knew it.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Habbo is already celebrating Xmas at its ski chalet: “During this year’s Christmas event, Santa’s helpers have been scattered across the globe and the Habbos need to round them up so the presents are delivered on time! Play through the nostalgic storyline, with lots of mini-games to play and badges to earn.”

The homebrew 2022 Smash Tour World Championship, which was scheduled to kick off next week, has been canceled following a disagreement with Nintendo.

PlanetSide 2’s recent patch made a few critical changes to the MAX weapon. The devs remarked on this, saying, “The above changes increase the MAX’s firepower against close-range aircraft, while making them less effective at dispensing targets at very long ranges.”

Mirage’s latest content includes a battle royale, snow, player-edited maps, and destructible doors.

Vikendi Reborn is coming this month to PUBG Battlegrounds with a cable car, revamped snow map, crow bar, snowmobile, and a blizzard zone.

Divine Knockout is this month’s PlayStation Plus highlighted game.

World Seed is selling some additional products on Steam during its early access period.

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line