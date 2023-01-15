The MOP Up: Final Fantasy Record Keeper meets its finality

We’re a little late to the party on this, but friend of the site Connor pointed out that Square Enix shut down yet another Final Fantasy title in 2022 — this one being Final Fantasy Record Keeper, a mobile gacha game that came out in 2015

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

NetEase snapped up Skybox Games, an outfit which has worked on Minecraft and Fallout 76. “We are thrilled to welcome SkyBox Labs to the NetEase Games family and are committed to creating an environment that allows them to thrive and operate independently as a game studio.”

Playcraft is officially launching on January 18th: “Whether you like to discover new games or are interested in creating, Playcraft is a fun way to make quality games, solo or with friends, without prior experience.”

Arcane Waters added Simple Chinese localization to its options, with plans for Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

Some enterprising cheaters are using a machine learning AI to dominate ranked matches in Rocket League.

Realm of the Mad God previewed its newest dungeon: “Moonlight Village is a dungeon set within a small fishing village at night, on the eve of celebrations. Unlike most dungeons in the game, this one has no minion clearing section and will instead consist purely of bosses. There will be three dancers that will greet you at the festival!”

Wolcen fixed a bug that allowed for the possibility of player campaigns to be overwritten by another’s.

Prosperous Universe is working on a UI refresh: “It lacks proper art direction and has many inconsistencies in spacing, font and color usage, etc. With the UI refresh, we want to address that.”

Valorant’s 6.0 update added the new Lotus map, the Araxys skinline, new Battlepass, and refreshed ranks.

Aion’s recent patch started up the Fissure of Oblivion event and Daeva Pass Season 4.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is adding a revamped zone called Vikendi:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line