Massively OP Podcast Episode 417: Happy Compensation Day!

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about WoW’s upcoming zone patch, problems in New World and Star Trek Online, Amazon’s layoffs, Greg Street’s new MMO studio, and slowing down to enjoy your game.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW Classic
- News: World of Warcraft’s 10.1 update arrives on May 2nd
- News: New World, Neverwinter, and Star Trek Online encounter extreme bugs
- News: Amazon Games lays off staff
- News: Greg Street starts new MMO studio
- Mailbag: Are MMOs all about speedrunning these days?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 417
- Podcast theme: “The Bazaar” from EverQuest
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
- Listen to Massively OP Podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Player FM, TuneIn, iHeartRadio, Pocket Casts, Amazon, and Spotify
- Follow Massively Overpowered: Website, Twitter, Facebook, Twitch
- If you’re having problems seeing or using the web player, please check your flashblock or scriptblock setting.
