Massively OP Podcast Episode 417: Happy Compensation Day!

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about WoW’s upcoming zone patch, problems in New World and Star Trek Online, Amazon’s layoffs, Greg Street’s new MMO studio, and slowing down to enjoy your game.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Other info: