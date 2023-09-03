The MOP Up: Warhammer 40K Rogue Trader adds multiplayer coop

Turn-based CRPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader announced that it will be including coop multiplayer with its PC launch (there is no date yet set, alas): “The fates of the Rogue Trader’s companions and the events surrounding them are determined by players; every decision ripples across space as they hold the entire Koronus Expanse in their grasp. Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader’s newly announced cooperative mode will allow players to call in their battle brethren anytime and anywhere to collectively craft unique stories.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Valorant introduced the new Los Angeles-inspired map of Sunset, which includes food trucks and art deco galore. The Episode 7 Act II update also added official divisions.

Neverwinter pumped out a small patch with some fixes and fine-tuning.

“With over 39k votes, Shastasaurus will be the new creature added to The Center for ARK: Survival Ascended,” Studio Wildcard said. “We are looking forward to sharing its concept and dossier in the weeks to come!” Mmm… Shasta. The studio also announced that 2023 Official Network Server Saves are now available.

DayZ delivered its Update 1.22 with “a new low to medium tier of bags, revised combat mechanics, and superior server browser features.”

Cards, battlegrounds, and duels were the focus of a minor Hearthstone patch.

Craftopia dropped a patch on August 21st that “fixes an issue where the scarecrow would explode at the start of a game, damaging surrounding buildings!”

Legends of Runeterra World Championship is returning for its third year with a three-day, $30,000 grand prize tournament.

Final Fantasy XI activated its Day of the Shadow Lord event this month as well as a few campaigns for the first part of September.

Identity V celebrated over 300 million downloads, giving away a bunch of freebies to anyone who logs in by September 13th in celebration.

Cabal: Return of Action launched on August 30, “marking the return of the legacy MMO, now on mobile.”

Palworld introduced us to the Pengullet:

And answered the question of, “What the heck is this game:”

Open world survival game Undawn is bringing the Desert Fury:

World of Warships Legends is wrapping up summer with this update:

