Destiny 2 highlights new activity, new and returning weapons, and Star Wars cosmetics arriving with Heresy update

The devs of Destiny 2 have once again put together a look ahead to its February 4th Heresy episode release in both video and newsletter form, focusing on a new three-player activity, several new and returning weapons, and a bit of transmedia synergy with Star Wars.

That’s right, the universes of the looter shooter and the galaxy far, far away are colliding with a series of armor ornaments that let players dress up their characters in looks that evoke the various troopers found within the Empire. No other details are shared, but we expect these will all be cash shop items like other crossover cosmetics have been.

As far as gameplay matters, the preview zeroes in on The Nether, another roguelite-style activity similar to Shattered Realm and The Coil that sends three players into the Dreadnaught to fight the Taken hive that’s on the ship. Players can expect random patrol zones, objectives, and encounters, all while managing limited ammo, non-regenerating health, and boons that can have both positive and negative effects.



Next, Bungie cast a spotlight across Heresy’s suite of new weapons, which include all-new adept weapons, some unvaulted and reprised versions of weapons from the Season of Arrivals and the Vault of Glass raid, both of which have some all-new perk pools, shiny new armor from the Trials of Osiris, and two new exotic weapons, one of which is found within the season’s battle pass.

Other additions previewed for the new episode include a close look at the season artifact’s perks, a new weapon mod that creates seeking projectives when enemies take rapid hits, updates to the mobile version of the fireteam finder, and another look at the world first dungeon race planned for February 7th. The full livestream can be viewed below or you can get all of the granular details from this week’s newsletter.