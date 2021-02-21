The MOP Up: World of Warships comes to the Epic Games Store

Big boats need a big harbor, and Epic Games Store certainly can provide that. Wargaming announced this past week that World of Warships is coming “soon” to Epic’s platform. And as that’s in the works, the naval combat title also pushed out Update 0.10.1 that included six new Italian battleships, the second season of ranked battles, and a Brazilian carnival event.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Valentine’s Day and Mardi Gras are combining in Realm of the Mad God: “We didn’t want to overwhelm you with tokens this year, so it’s taking place under the name ‘Carnival of Love’ and you will be able to reuse your leftover Hearts and Love Letters and collect new ones. Love is still in the air, after all, and carnivals can incite passion in those so predisposed.”

MU Online’s February 16th update revised the Dark Knight class with new skills in both attack and defense categories.

Netmarble’s Q4 2020 report said that it made $2.1 billion from the entire year, with a 12.4% year over year increase for the quarter.

Craftopia patched in a fix to make the game far more stable than it’s been.

City of Heroes’ SEGS gave a quick update on its progress, saying that it’s “still moving along and going strong!”

Catch up on the nitty gritty development details on Starbase!

Conan Exiles is testing out functional thrall cages, changes to Siptah camps, and a ton of fixes.

Creepy dolls are the order of the day for Final Fantasy XI — at least for an event!

Closers is merging its Thailand server to the world server this week.

Curious how to play Skyforge’s Cryomancer? There’s a guide for that. “The Cryomancer is a powerful caster that uses Cryogen and their Ice Crystal to chill foes to the bone and shatter the icy statues they leave behind.”

Games Industry is reporting that social media site Efuse raised $6 million to become a “LinkedIn for gamers.”

Get to know Elder Scrolls Online’s Dremora Lyranth with this new character bio.

