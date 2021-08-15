The MOP Up: Warface’s Hidden War is revealed

This week, Warface kicked off its Hidden War season: “The season update adds a new PvP-map called Ruins for capture mode where players can use traps against their opponents to change the map topology and gain a tactical advantage. Two new series of weapons and a set of armor complement the collections of players. Soon, in upcoming updates, baseball bats will add zest to melee combat.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Trove kicked off its Lunar Plunge event on August 10th, bringing a fight against shadow giants until they are defeated. Which will most certainly be August 24th.

Blade and Soul Revolution sent out a press release announcing the arrival of a 16-player raid, Dawn of the Khanda Vihar. Additionally, the game added the Bloodshade Harbor dungeon.

Battle arena Identity V is collaborating with animated series The Promised Neverland for a new storyline.

Text-based MMO CyberCode released a mobile version this month, although you can still play it through a browser if you wish!

Starbase’s latest early access build made some tripod changes, added 47 window modules to crafting, and offered a new easy build mode at stations.

Roblox’s latest experiment is hosting a full-length episode premiere of anime series Bakugan on September 8th at the Bakugan hub.

And speaking of patches, Dekaron made some pet improvements and added a new “weekend grind” event that sees XP and drop rates increase substantially.

Doomsday survival game LifeAfter pushed out a big patch on August 6th that allowed players to become zombie Revenants.

What’s coming next for Dark Age of Camelot’s Caledonia? According to a recent grab bag, Broadsword is making things “more streamlined” and starting characters out at level 10.

Space sim Infinite Lagrange (that’s not a typo) is releasing in Asia on August 18th. “Players will become interstellar explorers with thousands of battleships at their disposal to get onboard in this most immersive space battle!”

Riders of Icarus is releasing in Southeast Asia on August 18th on Steam with a whole bunch of content, including 70 levels, familiar taming, and weapon awakening.

Last Oasis welcomed its fourth season:

Hi-Rez introduced the third season battle pass for Rogue Company:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line