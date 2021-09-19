MMO Week in Review: Elder Scrolls, End of Dragons, and Endwalker

Guild Wars 2 continued its rollout of major End of Dragons reveals this past week, including three new elite specs as we head into the upcoming second beta, which includes DX11 testing.

Plus: Mortal Online 2 scrapped its early access plans and pushed launch to 2022, EverQuest II announced Visions of Vetrovia, New World teased its endgame zones, Elder Scrolls Online made plans to fight power creep, we pondered what the ideal City of Heroes 2 might look like, WoW Classic released Overlords of Outland, and Final Fantasy XIV dropped some tasty Endwalker previews.

And on a sadder note, Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade closed its doors for good.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010 – yes, as of today, this column is 11 years old!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Kingdom Under Fire 2 is shutting down in October - It's almost time to wave farewell to Kingdom Under Fire 2; publisher Gameforge has announced that the title will sunset for good on October 26th, with the game already unavailable for…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
