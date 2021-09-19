MMO Week in Review: Elder Scrolls, End of Dragons, and Endwalker

Guild Wars 2 continued its rollout of major End of Dragons reveals this past week, including three new elite specs as we head into the upcoming second beta, which includes DX11 testing.

Plus: Mortal Online 2 scrapped its early access plans and pushed launch to 2022, EverQuest II announced Visions of Vetrovia, New World teased its endgame zones, Elder Scrolls Online made plans to fight power creep, we pondered what the ideal City of Heroes 2 might look like, WoW Classic released Overlords of Outland, and Final Fantasy XIV dropped some tasty Endwalker previews.

And on a sadder note, Warhammer 40K: Eternal Crusade closed its doors for good.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement