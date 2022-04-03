The MOP Up: Space Punks’ F2P open beta is coming

Looking to blow off some steam with oversized futuristic weapons and no qualms? Get thee to Space Punks as the looter shooter moves into its next phase of public testing later this month.

“Space Punks’ open beta starts on April 20th,” the studio announced. “Get ready to blast your way through the galaxy for fame and fortune, but leave your wallet behind cause it’s gonna be free-to-play!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up

War Thunder fixed a lot of key issues, including ship movement, air-to-ground radar, game freezes, and FPS drops.

Legends of Runeterra Patch 3.4 is here: “This patch brings a variety of balance updates, including an experiment with a few new cards! We’re also launching the first of a few UX updates, along with some other fiery updates.”

World Seed’s Ring Update added ring progression, a bigger emphasis on tiers, and an equipment level squish.

Spring fever is raging in Ultima Online: “Visit the fields of Britannia to collect curiously adorned eggs! Think you can find them all, including the uber-rare ones? Keep an eye out for colorful rabbits wandering the lands! ”

SUN Classic’s first post-release update, Valley of the Dragonkin, released this past week with a new volcano zone, a level cap increase to 80, and a Trial of Water dungeon.

Microsoft announced that its creating an Xbox Family Pass Plan, offering hundreds of games for a single (not-yet-revealed) price point.

Netmarble, Level-5, and Studio Ghibli’s Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds is set to come out for mobile devices this summer after a strong release in Asia.

Mobile MMO Ragnarok X added the third class system to the game’s SEA server. This included the Ranger, Warlock, Archbishop, Rune Knight, Guillotine Cross, and Mechanic.

Wolcen wants to bring players up to speed on its development: “This month we will be covering a selection of topics, including a much-requested gameplay change, some under-the-hood changes that will improve player experience in and out of the game, and another look at the UI changes coming with controller support.”

“Pokémon GO Fest will be a two-day global event on Saturday, June 4th, 2022, and Sunday, June 5th, 2022, with a bonus finale event on Saturday, August 27th, 2022!”

Fantasy scifi MMO Tower of Fantasy is heading into a closed beta with a launch confirmed for 2022:

Starbase is adding heat mechanics to the game:

