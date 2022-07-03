The MOP Up: World of Warcraft counts down the end of Shadowlands Season 3

Just a heads-up for those still participating in World of Warcraft’s Mythic+ and PvP seasons: Season 3 has about a month left before Season 4 kicks off on August 2nd. “Good luck battling to a glorious finish of the season!” the studio said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Good news! You can now make mountain lion rugs in Wurm Online!

Riders of Icarus added a 6th anniversary chat buff, Steam transfers, and P2E adjustments with its recent patch.

A streamer mode and colorblind settings were added to Among Us.

The RWBY x Paladins crossover pass is now live: “The four Team RWBY huntresses can now be unlocked in the new Crossover Pass, with Blake Belladonna as a Saati skin, Yang Xiao Long Imani, and Weiss Schnee Furia, the final reward. Ruby Rose Vora herself, armed with her deadly scythe, can be unlocked instantly when purchasing the RWBY Crossover Pass.”

“We recently asked Dominic, one of our sound designers, to share some insights into the process of designing audio for the Sentinel League,” Path of Exile said.

“From now until July 22nd, players will be able to collect cotton by completing tasks in the battle royale to make adorable GB Teddy Bears, which can be traded in for special rewards,” said PUBG Mobile.

If you cheat in Call of Duty, don’t be surprised if the game disarms you and throws you to the wolves.

Prosperous Universe gave a first look at custom contracts: “The first video below shows the new contract drafts command CONTD. It works similarly as the list of blueprints, as it has a list of items that can be viewed, copied and deleted.”

Summoners War: Chronicles’ developers talked about the mobile game’s combat system:

Take a look at how necromancy works in Mortal Online II:

PUBG Battleground’s new map will change how the game works. Check it out:

A sneak preview of Deston and how the next world will differ from the previous #BATTLEGROUNDS maps. Learn the layout of the map so you can have the upper hand on release 😎. pic.twitter.com/xJvZDd5KYz — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS US (@PUBG_US) June 28, 2022

