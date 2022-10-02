MMO Week in Review: The launch of Dual Universe

The MMORPG genre welcomed a new game this week – a Kickstarted one, no less – as Dual Universe officially opened its doors for an official launch.

World of Warcraft also made a big splash this week, not only releasing Wrath of the Lich King for WoW Classic but also announcing a November 28th launch date for Dragonflight.

Meanwhile, Google announced it’s sunsetting Stadia, Embers Adrift got a launch date, Skull and Bones was delayed yet again, Ultima Online turned 25 years old, Throne & Liberty poked its head up, and E3 is happening in 2023.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

Vitae Aeternum: The New Secret World - Comparisons between New World and The Secret World have existed pretty much since the earliest teases of NW. It's what put the game on my radar in the first place.…
Choose My Adventure: Temtem is just not for me - I'll open with a little personal opinion: I've never liked the baseline Pokemon games. It never appealed to me when it first released, the later versions of what all essentially…

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

