MMO Week in Review: The launch of Dual Universe

The MMORPG genre welcomed a new game this week – a Kickstarted one, no less – as Dual Universe officially opened its doors for an official launch.

World of Warcraft also made a big splash this week, not only releasing Wrath of the Lich King for WoW Classic but also announcing a November 28th launch date for Dragonflight.

Meanwhile, Google announced it’s sunsetting Stadia, Embers Adrift got a launch date, Skull and Bones was delayed yet again, Ultima Online turned 25 years old, Throne & Liberty poked its head up, and E3 is happening in 2023.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement