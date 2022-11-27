MMO Week in Review: Crowfall closes, Camelot collects coin

One game enters, one game exits, another game… malingers. Camelot Unchained, Kickstarted almost 10 years ago, announced that it’s received another $15M in outside investment this week, the same week that Crowfall’s new owners took the game offline for purported revisions and players put together a timeline of Star Citizen’s beleaguered development history.

Meanwhile, there’s hope for Elite Dangerous, Albion Online jacked up its per-character sub, and we got more teases about ZeniMax’s in-development MMO. And of course, the MMO industry is gearing up for the launch of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion tomorrow – never mind the dark clouds hanging over the company’s future.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

