MMO Week in Review: Crowfall closes, Camelot collects coin

One game enters, one game exits, another game… malingers. Camelot Unchained, Kickstarted almost 10 years ago, announced that it’s received another $15M in outside investment this week, the same week that Crowfall’s new owners took the game offline for purported revisions and players put together a timeline of Star Citizen’s beleaguered development history.

Meanwhile, there’s hope for Elite Dangerous, Albion Online jacked up its per-character sub, and we got more teases about ZeniMax’s in-development MMO. And of course, the MMO industry is gearing up for the launch of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion tomorrow – never mind the dark clouds hanging over the company’s future.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
