MMO Week in Review: Crowfall closes, Camelot collects coin

One game enters, one game exits, another game… malingers. Camelot Unchained, Kickstarted almost 10 years ago, announced that it’s received another $15M in outside investment this week, the same week that Crowfall’s new owners took the game offline for purported revisions and players put together a timeline of Star Citizen’s beleaguered development history.
Meanwhile, there’s hope for Elite Dangerous, Albion Online jacked up its per-character sub, and we got more teases about ZeniMax’s in-development MMO. And of course, the MMO industry is gearing up for the launch of World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion tomorrow – never mind the dark clouds hanging over the company’s future.
Read on to catch up with the very best of this week's MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010
!) in Massively Overpowered's Week in Review
!
THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES
Camelot Unchained developer City State picked up another $15M+ in investment funding - Money makes the world go round, and it certainly is the coal that fuels the game development engine. City State Entertainment, the dev studio behind the long-awaited and Kickstarted MMORPG…
Elite Dangerous confirms Update 14 for November 29 along with ‘live’ and ‘legacy’ versions of the sandbox - There's some pretty big news coming out of Elite: Dangerous. When Update 14 arrives, the game will effectively be broken up into two different modes known as live mode and…
Crowfall goes dark today with a slim hope of a future return - For an MMO that's all about death and reincarnation, there's either irony or hope in Crowfall going offline today supposedly for retooling. Whether or not the crowfunded PvP game returns,…
A new fan-made timeline shows Star Citizen development adjacent to the tech industry, From Software, and CD Projekt Red - Here's a reality check for how long Star Citizen's development has dragged on: When pre-production for the game began, Dark Souls didn't exist. The entirety of the Dark Souls series,…
ZeniMax’s unannounced AAA MMO has ramped up to 200 developers since 2018 - That Elder Scrolls Online's Zenimax Online Studios is working on another major game is not new information - we've been covering it since 2018 thanks to a long run of…
The FTC might challenge Microsoft-Activision Blizzard acquisition - Despite what Bobby Kotick tells you on the down low, the impending $67.8B Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard may not be on track to happen according to schedule after all.…
Sci-fi survival shooter Dysterra launches into early access, has to rollback almost immediately due to cheaters - Run, gun, survive, and have fun. Ideally, anyway. That's the hope of Kakao Games' newly released sci-fi survival multiplayer shooter Dysterra, which made its arrival to early access last week…
Pantheon Rise of the Fallen confirms its next pre-alpha test for December 3 - Pre-alpha testing for Pantheon: Rise of the Fallen is back on the menu once again, as the latest monthly digest confirms that a 24-hour pre-alpha will kick off on Saturday,…
The Game Archaeologist: Wizardry Online, the short-lived permadeath MMO - While the Wizardry series may not have the cultural cache that Ultima or Final Fantasy ended up with, nevertheless the dungeon crawling RPG series cultivated a sizable fan base. The…
WoW Factor: What works and what doesn’t about Dragonflight’s Primalists (so far) - The whole plot with the Primalists in World of Warcraft could turn out to be a very interesting overall course... or it could turn out to just be rehashing one…
Albion Online continues to ramp up Mists rewards, preps per-character sub fee hike - Are you ready for even more rewards from doing things in the Mists of Albion Online? Then the sandbox MMORPG's latest hotfix is right up your alley, as it brings…
Gamigo silently pulled Aura Kingdom off Steam after months of payment issues - Welp, this can't be good news for Aura Kingdom. Players are reporting that Aeria Games' MMORPG has been pulled from Steam by the publisher's request, and a quick peek at…
Destiny 2 players exploited their way through a new event in record time - If you're only now hearing about a brand-new event for Destiny 2 players to do this week, then we have to inform you that you're already too late to the…
Massively Overthinking: The best cooking in MMORPGs - You probably thought tonight's Massively Overthinking would have a gratitude theme, what with the holiday and all. Nope, not this time, although it's sort of Thanksgivingy. We're going to talk…
Trove’s Reeling in the Stars update revamped fishing and added a star chart progression system - Bored Trove players are in a treat for Thanksgiving, as Gamigo took the opportunity to roll out the Reeling in the Stars update on PC. Essentially, the update adds a…
Guild Wars 2 introduces a comfy cat chair and more bag slots for all - Guild Wars 2 and its expansions aren't the only sales going on in ArenaNet's neck of the woods this Thanksgiving week. The cash shop apparently now offers a giant plush…
World of Warcraft offers up a Dragonflight survival guide and dungeon tour - First things first. There are two things that could be meant by offering players a World of Warcraft: Dragonflight survival guide. This is not a guide on how to be…
Black Desert adds Atoraxxion party matching for PC, announces two different classes for mobile and PC - What's better than one new class in one MMORPG? Two classes in two different versions, that's what! That's one of the major headlines coming out of Black Desert as both…
Massively on the Go: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet inches franchise closer to Monster Hunter multiplayer status - Let me start off by saying I am thoroughly enjoying Pokemon Scarlet and Violet for what they are: an open world Pokemon game with more multiplayer than Sword and Shield, which I also enjoyed. But…
Perfect Ten: 10 things we’re thankful for in MMO gaming - In my experience, people who invest heavily into being grateful and thankful for blessings don't have a lot of excess room for negativity and cynicism. They're also a lot more…
Is Elder Scrolls Online’s next stop in Telvanni-held mainland Morrowind? - The Dark Heart of Skyrim Celebration being held in Elder Scrolls Online has likely been about getting those sweet rewards for players, but one fan of the game has uncovered…
RuneScape and Old School RuneScape return to service after lengthy outage - RuneScape and sibling Old School RuneScape have not been having the best week. Yesterday, Jagex suffered a major data center outage snafu that kept both games offline all day yesterday…
EverQuest: Night of Shadows is coming on December 6 - No matter where you go in the EverQuest universe, there's going to be a launch this holiday season. A week after Daybreak releases EverQuest II: Renewal of Ro, the studio…
Steam’s autumn sale is live now through November 29 – here are a few MMOs with good deals - Like clockwork, the autumn Steam sale has returned for the gaming world with deals just in time for Thanksgiving or Black Friday or Small-Business Saturday or Cyber Monday or Giving…
New World of Warcraft ad reminds you that you get your own dragon partner in Dragonflight like Pedro Pascal - Hollywood celebrities get things that you will never, ever get, sadly. The newest advertisement for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight stars Pedro Pascal, Lana Condor, and David Harbour, and they're all…
Valheim’s long-awaited Mistlands update opens up to players on the PTS - The long drought of new content coming to Valheim appears to be nearly at an end. Nine months after developer Iron Gate first unveiled the Mistlands area, it's finally arriving…
Choose My Adventure: Genfanad is ‘nostalgic’ in almost all of the wrong ways - I don't envy any development team that wants to make something that's "nostalgic." Making a game that hearkens back to predecessors or a time in gaming history is very clearly…
Here’s what to expect from Sea of Thieves’ faction PvP-filled Season Eight, launching today - Today is the day when crews in the Sea of Thieves are being given more reasons to turn their cannons on other players' ships as the faction PvP features of…
CODEX moves from being a standalone game to an MMO building and hosting tool - In August of 2021 we learned about CODEX, a game that sprung from the original engine that powered Shards Online before it shifted to Legends of Aria. The devs behind…
Standing Stone Games’ executive producer says he’s ‘low-key angry’ he couldn’t save Asheron’s Call - Some former Asheron's Call fans might find wan solace in the fact that a former Turbine exec regrets the cult MMO's closure just as much as they. Standing Stone Games'…
Wisdom of Nym: What’s the future of Final Fantasy XIV’s story arcs? - In August of 2013, the Final Fantasy XIV relaunch happened and did basically every thing you should not do with any sort of long-format storytelling. It launched with a story…
World of Warcraft’s lead narrative designer Steve Danuser tries to clarify Titan waters affecting dragon whelps - As of this writing, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is not yet available for players, but already some of the new lore for the expansion is out in the wild in…
Vitae Aeternum: The storm clouds on New World’s horizon - New World has improved considerably since launch. I've had a lot of praise for the changes Amazon has made, and I'm looking forward to seeing the game continue to evolve.…
Mortal Online 2 offers a sneak peek at its upcoming weather system in a livestream - Bad weather can happen, but it doesn't happen all that much in Mortal Online 2. That's going to change sometime soon, however, as the game's latest livestream demonstrated a new…
Albion Online welcomes players into the Mists a day early with Beyond the Veil - Surprising players with an early release (ostensibly to help with server issues), Albion Online's Beyond the Veil content update went live on Sunday. The drop introduces a new realm called…
