Massively OP Podcast Episode 397: What we have here is a failure to negotiate

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about the Blizzpocalypse in China, LOTRO’s big honking rock, EverQuest II’s expansion date, Frozen Flame’s early access, and why MMO bosses love to taunt all of us.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW, LOTRO, New World, SWG, Marvel Snap
- News: World of Warcraft and more to be shut off in China
- News: LOTRO mini-expansion releases, financials, big rock
- News: EverQuest II: Renewal of Ro gets launch date
- News: Frozen Flame goes into early access
- News: ArcheAge 2 news is ramping up
- Mailbag: Boss taunts in MMOs
- Outro
