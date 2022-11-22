Steam’s autumn sale is live now through November 29 – here are a few MMOs with good deals

Like clockwork, the autumn Steam sale has returned for the gaming world with deals just in time for Thanksgiving or Black Friday or Small-Business Saturday or Cyber Monday or Giving Tuesday or whatever you’re celebrating. Cheap games are reason enough to celebrate.
MMO players and multiplayer fans should take special note:
- New World is down to $19.99 again. (Cosmetics are on sale too.)
- Guild Wars 2 End of Dragons is 20% off on Steam (and the complete collection is on sale through ArenaNet).
- Classic Guild Wars is half off for the whole bundle – $15 – though you’ll still need EOTN, which is full price.
- Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker is under $20.
- Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle is down to $13.19. (The basic box is under $6 now.)
- Black Desert is 99 cents.
- Temtem is 20% off.
- Zenith is 40% off.
- Mortal Online 2 is 25% off.
- Fallout 76 is 75% off.
- Elite Dangerous is $7.49.
- Wild Terra 2 is 10% off.
- Project Gorgon is 33% off.
- Sea of Thieves is currently half off
- V Rising is 20% off
- Destiny 2 is half off
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is 20% off
- Valheim is 30% off
- Monster Hunter Rise is half off
- Foxhole is 25% off.
Source: Steam
