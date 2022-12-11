The MOP Up: ArcheAge attempts to end the year on a high note

This past week, ArcheAge’s devs talked about the game’s December plans and how the sandbox fantasy MMO is going to close out the year.

“We are looking forward to making a variety of updates, a new equipment tier and adding additional skill points. On top of that, we’d also like to show you some quality of life changes that we’ll be making in order to improve your experience in the game. Finally, we’ll be going over some information on the new fresh start server.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Ragnarok Origin is celebrating its one-year anniversary and dishing out Christmas gifts and events like crazy.

The Smash World Tour cancelation saga continues, as Panda Global’s CEO was accused of sabotaging the player-run championship and removed from his position (but still owns the company).

Dark Age of Camelot invites you to participate in a map trophy event: “Assist him in gathering intel for his work and be rewarded with 5,000 realm points for each completion plus earn fragments that can be spent on your choice of valuable rewards!”

Neverwinter updated its event schedule through May 2023 and issued a patch to fix a lot of various small issues.

A Diablo Immortal bugfix patch closed off an exploit that allowed players to move through walls.

Mirage Online Classic sent out a press release saying that the game “hit a new all-time concurrent player count as it finishes its third year.”

Riders of Icarus ushered in Christmas events, themes, and mounts for the last month of the year.

Battlefield 2042 sketched a few details for Season 4 and confirmed that Season 5 is in the works as well.

Way of the Hunter’s Update 1.20 went live with “colorblind options, adaptive triggers, two new animals, new tasks, new multiplayer features, improvements and fixes, and more.”

Battlefield 2042 pushed out “Update 3.1, bringing the much anticipated map rework to Manifest, in addition to new Vault Weapons — M416, M240B and M93R — and gameplay responsive improvements to Season 3: Escalation.”

Realm of the Mad God is holding its first leaderboard event: “We will start this very simple for now since it’s the introduction of the leaderboards feature, but in the future you can expect us to set up different kinds of rewards.”

Project L gave an end-of-year look at some recent developments:

/dev: Gameplay Basics & Tag in Project L To cap off the year, let’s take a closer look at Project L’s core gameplay: We believe in systems that are deep and flexible, including dynamic movement, impactful buttons, and a whole lot of tag. pic.twitter.com/dzde0Ah48a — Riot Games (@riotgames) December 5, 2022

MapleStory is doing a crossover with Kpop’s Blackpink:

Get to know a few of the Star Citizen devs from the latest livestream:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That's why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up, our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don't want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line