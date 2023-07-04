Massively OP Podcast Episode 428: Guild Wars 2 spills its secrets

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Guild Wars 2’s expansion reveal, WoW Classic’s hardcore ruleset, Tarisland’s closed beta test, The Sims 5 speculation, and how to get a good start in LOTRO.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, Diablo IV, American Trucking Simulator, SWTOR
- News: Guild Wars 2: Secrets of the Obscure announced
- News: WoW Classic outlines hardcore classic ruleset
- News: Tarisland goes into global closed beta
- News: What could The Sims 5 bring to the online space?
- Mailbag: What do you need to buy for LOTRO?
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Logan’s Journey” from Guild Wars 2
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
