The MOP Up: Fallout 76 turns five years old

Fallout 76 is celebrating its fifth anniversary loud and proud this week with a birthday party on Tuesday, a special challenge event, and a free “birthday suit.” Coming up later this month is the treasure hunter event, mutated public events, and bonuses to scrip and caps.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news!

Ultima Online’s Endless Journey is restricting all free players to a single account per shard — but won’t be affecting veteran accounts. Alpha testing on New Legacy continues.

Baldur’s Gate 3 may be adding an even harder difficulty setting called Honour Mode, but this isn’t officially confirmed yet.

Ilysia’s newest patch changed the camera angle so that the “player viewpoint is no longer above your avatar’s head.”

Blade and Soul Revolution’s recent update added a new scenario in the Other Realm and the PvP Automaton Graveyard Faction War.

Uncharted Waters Online added the admiral Kim Mandeok, the ability to barter, Marie Antoinette, and mayor market events.

Atlantica Online cranked out its second seasonal server with a 600% XP boost, a revised ranking leaderboard, and blessing license support to all lowbies.

Update 63.1 arrived for Dungeons and Dragons Online with some fixes, including one for the new Deck of Many Curses.

Dig into the surprisingly beefy patch notes for Neverwinter, which touches on the Adventurer’s Guild, the Spelljammer, the Barbarian, and the Defense of the Moondancer.

Monsters & Memories held a short stress test this past weekend and added a new game designer to the team.

NetEase’s IdentityV brought in a new Hunter called Fool’s Gold (seriously) and the latest Ashes of Memory storyline.

Season 9 and a new backpack arrived in Realm of the Mad God.

A new Catch Up in Caledonia event is coming back to Dark Age of Camelot in December.

“New ships, Commander skill changes, a new Battle Pass and much more sail into the game for Update 12.10 of World of Warships on PC,” World of Warships said.

Palworld showed one of its scary monsters, Reptyro:

Embers Adrift got all chatty about its new alchemy system:

Co-op roguelite Ship of Fools cast out its Fish and Ships update:

