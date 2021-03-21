MMO Week in Review: Wildwood, Dark Descent, and EverQuest’s 22nd

It wasn’t a bad week for MMOs at all, we’re happy to report, as LOTRO launched the Wildwood patch, EverQuest kicked off its 22nd anniversary, New World updated its alpha with an Eastern-inspired zone, Black Desert released the Sage, Albion Online posted its Call to Arms update, and SWTOR announced Dark Descent. Plus, we got a peek at Magic Legends as it heads into early access. On the downside, Blizzard went through another round of layoffs.

