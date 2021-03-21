MMO Week in Review: Wildwood, Dark Descent, and EverQuest’s 22nd

Bree Royce
It wasn’t a bad week for MMOs at all, we’re happy to report, as LOTRO launched the Wildwood patch, EverQuest kicked off its 22nd anniversary, New World updated its alpha with an Eastern-inspired zone, Black Desert released the Sage, Albion Online posted its Call to Arms update, and SWTOR announced Dark Descent. Plus, we got a peek at Magic Legends as it heads into early access. On the downside, Blizzard went through another round of layoffs.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

