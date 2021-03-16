Massively OP Podcast Episode 313: Hope you saved your game!

In this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about RIFT’s precarious position, what happens when a data center catches fire, Guild Wars 2’s latest update, LOTRO’s 2021 roadmap, Elder Scrolls Online’s numbers, returning to MMOs after a break, and making crafting and gathering interesting. Oh yeah, and we might be celebrating backwards day a little late this year…
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Adventures in MMOs: WoW Classic, Elder Scrolls Online, Star Wars Galaxies, City of Heroes
- News: Gamigo fires RIFT developers
- News: European data center burns to the ground
- News: Lucimia’s lead ditches the project
- News: Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76 are having a good week
- Shorties: LOTRO posts 2021 roadmap, Guild Wars 2’s Balance update, Ashes of Creation delays alpha test
- Mailbag: Returning to MMOs after a break
- Mailbag: Could a crafting/gathering MMO work well?
- Mailbag: What do we think about Last Oasis?
“Hope you saved your game!” reminds me of what we’d jokingly tell one another in the EVE Online noob-corp chat channel…
Happy to see you back to the normal time, one hour earlier makes a difference, and i admit i was fooled by the reverse podcast, i thought there must be something wrong 😂 but kept listening .. good job.
Yeah, had me cursing my feedcatcher at first