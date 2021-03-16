Massively OP Podcast Episode 313: Hope you saved your game!

By
Justin Olivetti
In this week’s show, Bree and Justin talk about RIFT’s precarious position, what happens when a data center catches fire, Guild Wars 2’s latest update, LOTRO’s 2021 roadmap, Elder Scrolls Online’s numbers, returning to MMOs after a break, and making crafting and gathering interesting. Oh yeah, and we might be celebrating backwards day a little late this year…

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Show notes:

Other info:

Turing fail
Reader
Turing fail

“Hope you saved your game!” reminds me of what we’d jokingly tell one another in the EVE Online noob-corp chat channel…

55 minutes ago
Reader
Patreon Donor
Loyal Patron
Minimalistway

Happy to see you back to the normal time, one hour earlier makes a difference, and i admit i was fooled by the reverse podcast, i thought there must be something wrong 😂 but kept listening .. good job.

56 minutes ago
Reader
Fisty

Yeah, had me cursing my feedcatcher at first

52 minutes ago