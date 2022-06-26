MMO Week in Review: WoW’s salvaged expansion cadence

Blizzard raised eyebrows this week by putting a launch window on World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion that is much sooner than anyone expected given how late it was announced – and potentially too ambitious to boot. That, plus the WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King beta, wasn’t quite enough to distract from the Activision-Blizzard board’s latest shenanigans – and investors’ vote for accountability.

Meanwhile, LOTRO is proliferating classes to races, Guild Wars 2 upset its fanbase with balance changes, and MMO companies clarified their reproductive healthcare policies to support their workers in light of the recent SCOTUS decision.

