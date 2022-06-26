MMO Week in Review: WoW’s salvaged expansion cadence

By
Bree Royce
-
    
0

Blizzard raised eyebrows this week by putting a launch window on World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion that is much sooner than anyone expected given how late it was announced – and potentially too ambitious to boot. That, plus the WoW Classic Wrath of the Lich King beta, wasn’t quite enough to distract from the Activision-Blizzard board’s latest shenanigans – and investors’ vote for accountability.

Meanwhile, LOTRO is proliferating classes to races, Guild Wars 2 upset its fanbase with balance changes, and MMO companies clarified their reproductive healthcare policies to support their workers in light of the recent SCOTUS decision.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Every week, get caught up on the MMO genre’s latest news and Massively OP’s best content in our MMO Week in Review! Want more roundups of content? Try Friday’s Betawatch for MMO testing highlights, Saturday’s Make My MMO for MMO crowdfunding updates, and Sunday’s The MOP Up, which mops up all the bits of news we didn’t cover anywhere else.
Advertisement
Previous articleStar Stable prances, gallops, and canters onto the Epic Game Store

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments