Massively OP Podcast Episode 378: That MMO fresh start feeling

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Wrath Classic’s fresh start servers, the end of Echo of Soul, a couple of upcoming launches, Neverwinter’s dragony release, the path to Palia, and accessibility issues.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

