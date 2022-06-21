Massively OP Podcast Episode 378: That MMO fresh start feeling

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Wrath Classic’s fresh start servers, the end of Echo of Soul, a couple of upcoming launches, Neverwinter’s dragony release, the path to Palia, and accessibility issues.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: ESO, Arcane Waters, LOTRO, SWG Legends
- News: Wrath Classic will feature fresh start servers, Diablo Immortal makes $24 mil
- News: Neverwinter goes all Dragonslayer on us
- News: Echo of Soul is on the way out
- News: Gloria Victis is gearing up for launch while Palia is still a ways away
- News: Marvel Heroes’ CEO apologizes for implosion
- Mailbag: MMOs and accessibility
- Outro
Other info:
