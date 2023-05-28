MMO Week in Review: Ye Olde Classic WoW Token, Blue Protocol delayed

This week, Blizzard moved on from disappointing Overwatch 2 fans and switched over to disappointing both WoW Classic and WoW Retail fans, the former with the decision to add WoW Token to what was supposed to be a classic experience and the latter with the decision to gatekeep story content.

Meanwhile, NCsoft restructured its western division, Guild Wars 2 launched What Lies Within, New World announced its second season, Cube World is back, and Blue Protocol delayed its global launch to 2024.

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

THIS WEEK’S CASTS & STREAMS

Advertisement