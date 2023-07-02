The MOP Up: Destiny 2 will compensate fan whose art was misappropriated for a cutscene

Bungie has major egg on its face after a recent Destiny 2 cutscene was found to have copied fan art from a couple of years ago. Though the artist wasn’t actually upset about the situation when fans pointed it out, the studio acknowledged the error and promised to compensate the artist anyway, saying, “Bungie has reached out to ELEMENTJ21 about the art piece from this week’s cutscene and are planning to compensate and credit them for their work. We discovered that an external vendor that helped to create this cutscene mistakenly used this art as a reference, assuming it was official Bungie artwork. We are currently waiting to hear back from the artist to take the necessary steps to remedy this situation.”

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Paladins is handing out free anniversary passes, frames, titles, and Celebrant skins.

Uncharted Waters Origin pushed out a new update with the Admiral Grace O’Malley, a couple of S-grade mates, and a guild combing system “where users can obtain A and S Grade items by combining ship parts and mate gear.”

Final Fantasy XI is celebrating the Celestial Nights from now through July 14th.

Prosperous Universe was able to wrap up work on its rating update.

“This patch, we’re introducing our new expansion: Heart of the Huntress,” Legends of Runeterra said. “In addition to three new champions (Neeko, Nidalee, Poro King), we will be releasing the ultra stylish Soul Fighter skin line. ”

As WalkScape heads toward closed and open beta, the developer posted an extended roadmap about how this ARG walking game will release to the community.

Here are all the features that came with Conan Exiles’ Age of War — Chapter 1 (in addition to a hotfix and some juicy compensation):

Aero Tales Online expanded its platforms by launching on iOS:

Deadlock is the newest agent on Valorant’s scene:

