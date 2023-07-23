The MOP Up: Gamescom and QuakeCon prepare to storm August

As the end of summer approaches (ack! how?), gaming conventions rev up again – and that includes big industry galas like GamesCom and in-house affairs like QuakeCon. This week, we got news about both: Bethsoft’s QuakeCon is set for August 10th-13th and will naturally feature all of the company’s games – key to us being The Elder Scrolls Online. And Gamescom will once again return to toast Cologne, Germany, this year on August 23rd-27th, with tickets already on sale.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

NetEase’s asymmetric horror shooter Identity V celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Earlier in July, Netmarble’s Blade & Soul Revolution implemented what it called the Skills Potential game update, with “Reinforce content, Skill Badges, mission expansions, events, and more.”

Tencent’s MoreFun Studios officially launched its mobile extraction shooter Arena Breakout this past week.

Former Halo Infinite lead Andrew Witts has joined Bungie as Marathon’s gameplay design director.

EverQuest II is sending players on the PvP TLE server of Zarrakon to the Echoes of Faydwer expansion starting July 25th. Daybreak cheekily linked the game’s original trailer for the 2006 release.

Webzen’s Mu Online introduced the Illusion Knight: Jacquard character and a new speed server in the first update of season 18.

Ocean Drive Studio’s co-op twin-stick shooter Blackout Protocol hit Steam early access.

X-LEGEND, which took Grand Fantasia back from Gamigo earlier this year, posted a big patch for the game featuring an improved endgame, a solo-friendly questing midgame, respecs, and more.

Uncharted Waters Online launched Chapter 3.9: The Silk Road earlier this month; Papaya Play added trade content, new ships, and new skills.

