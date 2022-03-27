The MOP Up: Wakfu conjures up a cosmetics inventory

Wakfu’s newest patch, Update 1.75, goes live this week with a cosmetics inventory, a revamped Osamodas class, an inventory search bar, and far more.

“The cosmetics inventory, a sweet user-friendly interface that goes along with the account entity: this inventory keeps all cosmetic items (costumes, pet, and mount skins, etc.) in a central location, and in a single interface so that your characters on the same server can use it simultaneously and without restrictions.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Moonlight Sculptor kicked off a March seasonal pass with some freebies to earn!

Panagiotis let us know that Nine Dragons is celebrating its 6th anniversary with gifts and fun events!

ArcheAge went on a banwave and released a small update: “To make this game a more fair and enjoyable experience for all players, we’ve been continuing our work against RMT (Real Money Trade) and abusers. We have permanently banned a total of 530 accounts today.”

Prosperous Universe said that it’s closer than ever before to releasing a Steam version.

MU Online’s Southeast Asia service is being transferred over to Webzen. Players have until June 21st to apply for an account transfer. “Along with this service transition, the MU Online team is running celebration events to welcome our new family and give away gifts and goodies to players who complete their migration until April 12. Once previous SEA players complete their data transfer during the event period, they will receive free rewards such as Perishing Wing Box, Gold Channel Ticket and Scroll Package.”

Hearthstone hosted a dev roundtable for the new expansion:

Playable Worlds’ Greg Costikyan sat down for an interview about his experience with tabletop RPGs:

Frozen Flame has some pretty music to enjoy:

Today we want to share with you the updated menu theme🎹

Composer: Nikita Sevalnev pic.twitter.com/z2zjRkJgM8 — Frozen Flame (@PlayFrozenFlame) March 18, 2022

