The MOP Up: SWG rogue server Empire in Flames celebrates five years

Star Wars Galaxies: Empire in Flames rogue server celebrated its fifth anniversary this past week. “Since the doors opened on May 4th 2017, EiF has seen a lot of updates, unique content, and new additions that truly make us different than any other SWGEmu server out there,” the operators said.

The devs also said that special Mandalorian content is coming very soon.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Should macros be allowed in Apex Legends? Some say yes, some say no. Here’s a summary of the debate on the topic.

MU Origin 2 pumped out Update 7.1 this week with “guild territory upgrades, accessory resurrection, core awakening, mythic jewels, and so much more.”

Elder Scrolls Online gave a two-for-one lore dump on High Isle’s Ascendant Lord and Magus, who are apparently bigshots down at the Ascendant Order factory.

PUBG Mobile’s 2.0 Update came out with a new Livik map, a UTV vehicle, and improvements to classic maps.

Skyforge is running its Days of Glory event: “Participate in the event by defeating phantom Mechanoids and testing your skills in battle simulations to get rewards.”

Hi-Rez’s Rogue Company pushed out a new map called Vertigo:

SMITE pushed out a “bonus update” for the game: “This update features a lot of balance, and some awesome new cosmetics as well.” Also, SMITE’s doing a crossover with (why not) Slipknot:

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak hosted a large digital event this past week with reveals, a specialized Switch controller, and confirmation that the title is coming out on June 30th:

XD Network’s T3 Arena, a “fast-paced hero shooter” is coming to iOS on May 26th:

And a new patch for PUBG: Battlegrounds should keep you hopping:

Update 17.2 is now available! You can catch up on all the changes in the latest Patch Report. pic.twitter.com/glhHctkSv8 — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS US (@PUBG_US) May 11, 2022

