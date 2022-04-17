The MOP Up: Star Citizen tests in-flight refueling

Star Citizen’s nigh-endless list of things to accomplish before launch may be crossing off one of these with this month’s alpha build. The “Fueling Fortunes” update looks like it’s testing in-flight refueling between two spacecraft.

“The Alpha 3.17 patch is currently in testing,” RSI said. “While we had a rough start, we’ve reached the next phase (wave 3) where we have opened to all backers!”

A new raid boss, housing items, and improved XP recovery are all coming to Moonlight Sculptor with the April 19th update.

MU Online opened up a new speed server to facilitate faster leveling up to level 700.

“The next minor update is slated to launch next Monday, 4/18 — introducing triple the inventory, an in-game referral system for the beater gear, dozens of bugfixes, and quality-of-life improvements,” reported Zenith.

Apex Legends brought back its “limited-time” mode Flashpoint. One of the big changes to this mode is that healing items are removed in favor of healing zones.

Realm of the Mad God is running a series of events in April, including boosted XP and loot.

Old School RuneScape hosted a lore livestream and prepared players for the PvP arena.

Aion EU’s Patch 8.2 is now live with a new Heart of Aphsaranta difficulty level, corps quest season, and increased number of posting quests.

Sea of Thieves’ second official novel, Heart of Fire, is coming soon. Here’s a preview to whet your appetite.

August’s Quake-Con will be digital-only in 2022. “There was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon,” said the organizers.

“The team is making changes to the backend structure of Lost Ark to prepare for the update coming later this month. We’ll also be adding an additional week of in-game attendance rewards,” said Amazon.

MechWarrior Online revealed details about its next DLC: “Call to Arms adds the Hatchman chassis, new melee-weapon-focused ‘Mech variants and Heroes, nine new melee weapons, the new animated Stormsurge skin, and more!”

“Bringing an aggressive twist to the Support Champion role, the most popular one in Paladins, Lillith will be playable for free with the next update in May 2022,” announced Paladins.

SMITE is getting Yu Huang, a mage fighter, ready for prime time:

Ye olde style MMO city builder Romans: Age of Caesar is launching on April 27th:

Mobile MMO Araka started taking pre-registrations in the SEA region:

