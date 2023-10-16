EverQuest, Guild Wars 2, LOTRO, and more fundraise for this year’s Extra Life push

It’s the season for the annual push by gamers and game studios to support Extra Life, the charity that raises money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. And this year, several MMO studios are getting in on the action to support this effort, which kicks off on November 4th.

LOTRO and DDO’s Standing Stone Games is hoping to raise $30,000 to support the Boston Children’s Hospital. Team DC Universe Online kicked in $5,000 toward its $15,000 goal to help out with Austin’s Dell Children’s Ascension hospital and will be giving out free in-game gifts once fundraising milestones are achieved. Daybreak’s Rogue Planet (PlanetSide 2) and Darkpaw Games (EverQuest) subsidiaries are gunning for $30,000 and $100,000 respectively. And Guild Wars 2’s Team ArenaNet is whipping up its community to join in on the fun after being named Extra Life’s Team Partner of the Year in 2022.

So how are these funds used? “Donations go to member children’s hospitals to fund critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, along with innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, and child life services. Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life has raised over $100 million USD to Change Kids’ Health to Change the Future.”