The MOP Up: Halo Infinite throws out an update while grappling with rampant cheating

After surprising fans by debuting this month, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode got an update this past week that introduced a small battle pass, cosmetics, and a new mode called Fiesta. However, reports are coming in that Halo Infinite is already plagued by cheaters, which is definitely not helping with the reputation factor.
And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!
“Composer Stemage in conjunction with Riot Forge is thrilled to make available the soundtrack to Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.”
Atlas pumped out a little maintenance patch to tackle issues while the studio tried to get the official website up and running once more.
Shattle sounds like something embarrassing you might do if you had too many bran muffins, but it’s actually a 25-player PvP survival game set in a 1970s Sweden that’s getting bombed to the ground. It’s currently accepting signups for closed alpha.
Epic Games snorked up Harmonix, which will now (in part) work on Fortnite. Harmonix said that it’ll “be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse.”
Destiny 2’s latest dev blog examined the abilities that player Guardians wield in combat.
Glast Heim is open for business in Ragnarok X: Next Generation!
Red Dead Online is paying out extra in-game cash for players who run hardcore telegram missions and call to arms.
PUBG: Battlegrounds is coming out on December 1st and will include a winter wonderland overlay, the mountain bike, updates to Sanhok, and a new ranked season.
Fiesta Online debuted a new world boss named Amatheon, who is supposed to be “the most sophisticated and challenging” encounter in the game yet.
The Great Merchant M got a new global publisher, Com2uS, and should be launching… sometime.
GGG also published details of their December events which is great if you play on PC. Sadly if you are a console player you are not invited as this is all pc only according to the faq.
Lot of disappointed console players myself included in the comments of the announcement post on the GGG forums. Rghtly so too especially considering they have run endless delve on console before but we don’t even get that this go around.
I can’t think of many gaming companies that run a game on multiple platforms but only supports events on one of them.
Source: https://www.pathofexile.com/forum/view-thread/3216657/page/1
what that has to do with this article or topic?
It’s a small gaming news item for a game that massively cover and that they posted an article for the initial December event teaser. Even if the console stuff is not of interest the link still leads to the details post from GGG with a full trailer and so on that was not available previously.
I would have tipped this detailed announcement to them but this was an easier & quicker option for me.