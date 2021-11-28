The MOP Up: Halo Infinite throws out an update while grappling with rampant cheating

After surprising fans by debuting this month, Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode got an update this past week that introduced a small battle pass, cosmetics, and a new mode called Fiesta. However, reports are coming in that Halo Infinite is already plagued by cheaters, which is definitely not helping with the reputation factor.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

“Composer Stemage in conjunction with Riot Forge is thrilled to make available the soundtrack to Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story.”

Atlas pumped out a little maintenance patch to tackle issues while the studio tried to get the official website up and running once more.

Shattle sounds like something embarrassing you might do if you had too many bran muffins, but it’s actually a 25-player PvP survival game set in a 1970s Sweden that’s getting bombed to the ground. It’s currently accepting signups for closed alpha.

Epic Games snorked up Harmonix, which will now (in part) work on Fortnite. Harmonix said that it’ll “be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse.”

Destiny 2’s latest dev blog examined the abilities that player Guardians wield in combat.

Glast Heim is open for business in Ragnarok X: Next Generation!

Red Dead Online is paying out extra in-game cash for players who run hardcore telegram missions and call to arms.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is coming out on December 1st and will include a winter wonderland overlay, the mountain bike, updates to Sanhok, and a new ranked season.

Fiesta Online debuted a new world boss named Amatheon, who is supposed to be “the most sophisticated and challenging” encounter in the game yet.

The Great Merchant M got a new global publisher, Com2uS, and should be launching… sometime.

