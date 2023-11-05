The MOP Up: DCUO talks about its creative process

DC Universe Online Narrative Designer Lynnea Glasser recently sat down for an interview about the creative process behind the MMORPG and its new Justice League Dark Cursed update.

Glasser shared how these episodes come together, saying, “I do like a story arc that builds up over time, and cliffhangers are such a staple of the old comic books and serials that it’s fun to follow in that tradition, but ultimately, my goal is to make sure that each DCUO episode feels self-contained.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Did you know that World War II Online has an in-game memorial for players who have passed away? In fact, the title recently held a service for four such fans.

“We have enabled cloud saves for Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem on Steam! Your progress and characters in offline mode will now sync across all supported devices you may have and provide a backup for your saves in case of data loss or corruption.”

Ilysia pushed out Patch 0.2.5 with a few controller updates and bug fixes.

Pirates of the Caribbean Online marked its 16th anniversary with the original game design document.

WalkScape shared all of the to-do items that need to happen to get its closed beta off the ground.

Journey Across Raava — a prelude to the upcoming Into the Echo — released its Kikitora update with a new story chapter and a new type of crafting called Qen Smithing.

The Final Fantasy XI team said that while it’s “difficult” to add content to the older MMO, it’s going to be including a new battlefield and a special campaign for the near future.

Riot Games released a new agent, Iso, for Valorant:

Tower of Fantasy put out an hour-long Marshville soundtrack for work and study:

