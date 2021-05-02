The MOP Up: Halo Infinite’s cross-platform pledge

For those looking forward to Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer shooty action, you should be pleased to hear that Microsoft has confirmed that the game will play and progress cross-platform between the Xbox and PC.

“That means if you’re playing on PC, you can play with your friends on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It also means that your multiplayer customization and progress will follow you across all platforms,” the company said.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Wakfu and Dofus‘ launcher is presenting a new series of 10 ongoing adventures of Kerub Crepin. Cute!

Elder Scrolls Online would like you to meet one of your new Blackwood companions, Bastian Hallix.

Daybreak Online — no relation to the game studio — shut down abruptly this past week with no explanation.

Check out Super Squad, a new title that “is a team-based Multiplayer Online Shoot-‘Em-Up (MOSH) where squads duke it out in a manic-strategic battle for domination. Tactics, teamwork and twitch reflexes are vital to claim victory, with top-down shooter controls and a myriad of epic abilities to fire off.”

4Story launched a new server to address criticisms: “Players have consistently requested to reset the game economy which failed after several event abuses, to scale more properly (e.g. Jewel, Armor, Weapon, Pet, etc), and to enhance PvP features. The new server has been designed to reflect these voices.”

Go grab your small Neverwinter and Conan Exiles patches. Go on. We’ll wait here until you come back.

A doppelganger event is running rampant through Dark Age of Camelot right now. Go kill some!

Give this Titan Reach soundtrack sample a listen:

🥁 The drums of war are beating 🥁https://t.co/ixztj7Umh9 — TitanReach (@PlayTitanReach) April 27, 2021

The lead developer of the Star Wars Galaxies: Restoration server sat down for an interview about the project:

Eternal Return’s second season brings more twists to this hybrid title:

