Massively OP Podcast Episode 358: High Isle thing, you make my heart sing

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Elder Scrolls Online’s High Isle expansion announcement, Blizzard’s mysterious new survival title, Global Agenda’s surprising revival, and a triplet of launches with Broken Ranks, Mortal Online 2, and Zenith.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, ESO
- News: Elder Scrolls Online announces High Isle expansion
- News: Blizzard reveals mystery survival game
- News: Global Agenda comes back… kinda
- News: PlanetSide 2 opens the continent of Oshur
- News: Launches for Broken Ranks, Mortal Online 2, and Zenith
- News: SOLO goes free-to-play, announces expansion
- Mailbag: MMO gaming lingo
- Mailbag: What happened to Black Death?
- Outro
Other info:
