Massively OP Podcast Episode 379: Dinosaurs and Dragonflight

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about DDO’s Isle of Dread launch, Dragonflight’s surprising release date announcement, LOTRO’s expanded class/race combos, Trove’s new class, and cool ways that music intertwines with MMOs.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

