Massively OP Podcast Episode 379: Dinosaurs and Dragonflight

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about DDO’s Isle of Dread launch, Dragonflight’s surprising release date announcement, LOTRO’s expanded class/race combos, Trove’s new class, and cool ways that music intertwines with MMOs.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, SWG, New World
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online: Isle of Dread launches
- News: WoW Dragonflight coming in 2022, Wrath Classic’s beta begins
- News: LOTRO to vastly expand its class/race combos
- News: ArcheAge’s Great Prairie of the West patch arrives
- Quickies: No Man’s Sky coming to Switch, Trove getting the Solarion class
- Mailbag: Horizons’ crafting system
- Mailbag: Cool music moments in MMOs
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Revels in the City” from LOTRO
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
