The MOP Up: New World and Book of Travels put out fresh soundtracks

MMO music lovers — we crazy few — have a couple new albums to explore this month. Well, the New World soundtrack has been out for a bit, but Amazon re-released it with tracks from the popular Summer Medleyfaire. And Might and Delight announced that it’s put out a 20-track album for Book of Travels, which can be purchased for nine bucks on Steam.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

SMITE’s “bonus update” arrived this past week with some retuning for Manticore’s Spike, Lancelot, Cupid, Nemesis, Eset, and Ah Muzen Cab.

Fire with Fire Week is flaming through September 13th in Fortnite with some associated weapons. Hot stuff coming through!

PUBG: Battlegrounds pulled up a food truck in Update 19.2: “If a food truck pulls up in front of you, don’t expect any yummy goods – it means enemies are here to barrage unexpected bullets through the van’s open windows!”

World of Tanks’ battle pass Season IX rumbled into town as the final reward track of the year.

Wolcen shared future plans for UI and controller support improvements, its backend infrastructure, and balancing work.

Prosperous Universe clarified its pricing, saying that the team “edited the Steam description so that Steam users can read about the pricing model more in depth before making a decision to play or not; hopefully it will come at less of a surprise when they see that some features require a PRO license.”

Destiny 2 heads to the Cosmodrome this week for a pirate-related expedition.

Terraria might — might — be getting an official LEGO set as a prototype is making its way through the LEGO Ideas process.

Valorant made several fixes to social features in the game, including correcting the ability to report yourself (you naughty player you).

Conan Exiles fixed some crashes and spells in its Xbox and PlayStation versions.

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line