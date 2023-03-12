The MOP Up: Wolcen comes to consoles

Action RPG Wolcen is expanding its realms this week as it jumps to consoles on March 15th. Maybe it’s time to check out this underrated multiplayer clicker?

“PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S, and One players will be able to enjoy the complete edition which will include ‘Endgame’ — the fourth act of the Wolcen story! PC players will also get Act 4 as a free download on the same date!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Genshin Impact is making a three-day appearance at La Mole in Ciudad de México this week.

Prosperous Universe’s latest new player improvements should be live in the game.

Skyforge shows signs of life with the eighth season of Pantheon Wars starting up again this month.

ARK 2 teased “bespoke” weapon modding that’s coming with the sequel, saying, “The choice of materials you select will imbue your creations with a distinct appearance and character, with unique resources waiting to be discovered in far-flung corners of the world.”

PUBG Battlegrounds tested Update 22.2 with the FAMAS weapon and 6th anniversary events. The patch goes live on March 14th.

Way of the Hunter pushed out its 1.22 update: “This update brings many fixes to issues such as rangefinder measurement, FPS drops, or invisible items in story missions.”

Old School RuneScape is polling players about what rewards should be tied to its Bounty Hunter system.

EVE Online shared how it continually improves its backend tech: “This might seem like a long post, but it’s a brief overview of the changes that have happened since 2016. The truth is the improvements never stop, and by the time you read this the machines used for other databases than the game database will have been updated.”

Riders of Icarus unveiled a new seasonal event called Blossom Beauty.

ARPG Undecember added a new raid boss in Ruins Destroyer, kicked off Season 6, and included a dozen additional runestones.

Heroes of Aethric shared its newest “State of Things” report:

To our community ♥️ We've released our State of Things message for March 2023. In this we discuss this month's mixed reception to Paths of Fomoria, class balancing and spell availability for event summons. https://t.co/5lGJ9JZo0r — Hero of Aethric / Orna: the GPS RPG (@OrnaRpg) March 7, 2023

