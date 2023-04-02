MMO Week in Review: Super Adventure Box Season

April Fools’ Day is more like April Fools’ Week in MMOs, and nowhere is it more elaborate than in Guild Wars 2, which reopened Super Adventure Box this week – with a tease for a new map after years of waiting.

Meanwhile, E3 skidded to a hard cancel, we peeked in on Diablo IV’s second beta, Final Fantasy XIV announced 6.4 The Dark Throne, and Mad World finally picked a date for launch: April 27th.

Read on to catch up with the very best of this week’s MMO news and opinions today as every Sunday (since 2010!) in Massively Overpowered’s Week in Review!

THIS WEEK’S TOP STORIES

E3 2023 has officially been cancelled - This probably isn't going to come as a surprise to anyone, but it's still a significant announcement. E3 2023 has been cancelled outright according to emails sent out by the…

