The MOP Up: Hearthstone welcomes the Year of the Wolf

The Year of the Wolf is coming to Hearthstone: “Throughout the Year of the Wolf, we’ll be focusing our efforts on making Hearthstone and battlegrounds the best they can be, with more new cards and more battlegrounds updates than ever before! We even have a few surprises planned for later in the year, including a wild-focused update and a fun new way to play with older cards.”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Legends of Runeterra ushered in the Glory in Navori expansion, which introduces “three new champions and the Dragonmancer Event [and] Rotation, which opens up two new formats Eternal and Standard.”

Summoners War: Chronicles released its first post-launch content update with eight in-game events, guild raids, relentless arena, and “friendly” combat.

Last Epoch’s latest hotfix addresses fixes to “movement skills ‘rubberbanding,’ data loss, skills, chat & social, and many others.”

Wurm Online fixed a bunch of issues with the recent holy site improvements.

Priston Tale M launched on mobile in Southeast Asia with four playable classes.

Wild Terra 2 is making fishing a lot less frustrating to learn and use.

Roblox posted a manifesto of its vision and scope, saying, “Roblox then empowers creators to easily iterate, engage, monetize and retain.”

Warhaven’s lead dev wrote a blog about the game’s backstory and hinted at developments to come: “The annual schedule is hectic, and we’re all very busy with creating, polishing and perfecting the fore-mentioned subjects. This year has been, and will continue to be a busy one, but the team aims to make it an unforgettable one, for the devs and for our players alike.”

Prosperous Universe is getting itself some leaderboards, yo!

World of Tanks has a new battle pass, anniversary event, and arcade cabinet coming in April!

Conqueror’s Blade and Naraka: Bladepoint are doing the crossover thing:

Get a handle on Spellcraft’s real-time strategy gameplay with this trailer:

The Season of Hope is live in SMITE with a new battlepass, improved HUD, a thematic event, and a healing pass:

The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MMO industry pumps out more and more news every year – no site could possibly cover everything. That’s why we gather together all the extras every week in The MOP Up , our a weekly compilation of MMO info we don’t want lost in the cracks of time. Send us your news bits through our tips line