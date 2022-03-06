The MOP Up: Ravendawn wraps up ‘epic’ Alpha 4 test

The Ravendawn team reported that it recently wrapped up a successful and “epic” Alpha 4 test. Now all attention is aimed at Alpha 5 in the coming weeks.

Some of the additions to the next build for the pixelart MMO include crafting improvements, health and mana potions, a crafting tutorial, the ability to speed up dialogue interactions, and the ability reset skill trees until level 20.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Cyberpunk RPG The Ascent is coming to PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 24th. “In The Ascent, players run and gun their way through a vast handbuilt world in the form of a labyrinthine cyberpunk Arcology situated on the planet Veles.”

EverQuest invites all of us to get to know Lead Artist Kevin Lydy in this dev spotlight piece.

Old School RuneScape announced that it’s adding a link to the fan RuneLite project on its main site.

Diablo-inspired Immortal Waking started closed beta in Taiwan for players who can’t wait for Diablo Immortal proper.

Yes, you’ll now be able to mod out your starship in Prosperous Universe.

Pocketpair pushed out a Craftopia patch for Xbox with the Winter Update from last year.

Wild Terra 2 has a new patch for y’all: “In this update, we fixed bugs with screen resolution changes, key binding and FPS capping, added effects for shield abilities and sounds. We have begun the transition to a new version of the Unity game engine, which fixed a bug that caused invisible walls to appear in the game, as well as many other improvements.”

Tennis champ Naomi Osaka is getting some Fortnite love this week:

