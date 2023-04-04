Massively OP Podcast Episode 416: Jedi mind trick

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about this year’s April Fools’ Day roundup, SWTOR’s move to improve, Mad World’s launch date, MultiVersus’ strange disappearance, the cancelation of E3, and the infuriating move to repackage and resell ARK.

