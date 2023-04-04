Massively OP Podcast Episode 416: Jedi mind trick

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about this year’s April Fools’ Day roundup, SWTOR’s move to improve, Mad World’s launch date, MultiVersus’ strange disappearance, the cancelation of E3, and the infuriating move to repackage and resell ARK.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- April Fools’ Day spreads throughout MMOs
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, WoW, Guild Wars 2
- News: SWTOR improves backend with 64-bit client, plans move to AWS
- News: Mad World gets an April launch date (and Last Epoch!)
- News: Anvil Empires is announced
- News: MultiVersus gets yanked until next year, E3 canceled, Ark 2 delayed while original is repackaged
- Mailbag: Leaving your mark on game worlds
- Mailbag: Giving players credit for bug reporting (Bree’s Green Acres article)
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 416
- Podcast theme: “Sky Arena Stage (Synthpop)” from MultiVersus
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
