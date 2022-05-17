Massively OP Podcast Episode 373: Bots are bad, ‘mkay?

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about Lost Ark and FFXIV’s war against bots and mods, Star Trek Online’s new featured episodes, Elder Scrolls Online’s card game, Wrath Classic beta predictions, and why Black Desert is struggling these days.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: LOTRO, City of Heroes
- News: Lost Ark vs. bots, FFXIV vs. addons
- News: Star Trek Online brings out the Stormfall
- News: What will Elder Scrolls Online’s card game be like?
- News: Wrath Classic beta is coming this summer
- Mailbag: Why is Pearl Abyss cratering Black Desert?
- Outro
