Massively OP Podcast Episode 385: Dungeons & Delays

Justin Olivetti
On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about several industry delays, Guild Wars 2’s very good quarter, Path of Exile’s next steps, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s class archetypes, pandas (PANDAS!), and MMO housekeeping.

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Show notes:

Other info:

