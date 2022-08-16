Massively OP Podcast Episode 385: Dungeons & Delays

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin talk about several industry delays, Guild Wars 2’s very good quarter, Path of Exile’s next steps, Dungeons and Dragons Online’s class archetypes, pandas (PANDAS!), and MMO housekeeping.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: RIFT, LOTRO, SWG
- News: NCsoft talks Aion 2, Guild Wars 2 financials, Throne and Liberty delay
- News: Nightingale delayed to next year
- News: Path of Exile 2’s beta is a year away but a new expansion is almost here
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online tests class archetypes
- Mailbag: Other playable pandas?
- Mailbag: MMO housekeeping
- Outro
Other info:
- Podcast theme: “Forest of Odes” from Aion
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
