The MOP Up: Chimeraland heads to the Epic Game Store

The unholy, unnatural, unbelievable Chimeraland has its sights set on a new conquest: the Epic Game Store. The studio announced that it’s releasing on Epic’s storefront this coming December 22nd.

“The world of Chimeraland is filled with strange and wonderful creatures, where you can tame and customize to create your own pet. You can fly to the outer space and build your home on a distant planet!”

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Path of Exile released its Sanctum update to PlayStation and Xbox with a new three-month challenge league.

NosTale issued a holiday alert: “Available today, four new class specialists have joined the fray along with a thrilling winter raid against Maru the Millennial Tiger! Additionally, players can jump into new daily quests, event quests, a magic sleigh with red-nosed reindeer, and an appearance from a certain rotund gentleman dressed in red who might just have some special gifts for NosTalians!”

Call of Duty: Warzone added a limited-time rocket league mode and brought back the Mini Royale mode.

European laws is forcing Apple to allow other app stores to come into its carefully controlled ecosystem. In other industry news, Jagex snapped up Scum creator Gamespires.

Temtem said that it’s working on a fix for an issue that’s causing crashes on the Switch.

Once Human is prepping a closed beta test in early January that will allow players to challenge the Great Ones and experience chaos features in PvP.

Diablo II ushered in 22 Nights of Terror: “From December 13, 11:00 a.m. to January 4, 11:00 a.m. PST the fabric of Sanctuary will be altered every 24 hours, revealing a new gameplay modifier via the in-game Message of the Day that will last for the next 24 hours.”

Tactical scifi shooter Marauders released in early access on Steam for $30: “As a space pirate, work solo, or in a squad with up to three other players to navigate a hostile battleground, hunt for loot, craft new weapons and gear, and salvage what you’ll need to survive.”

Prepare yourself for incoming Ponona movie concerts in Phantasy Star Online 2!

World War II Online is adding integrated voice chat: “This is a defining moment for WWII Online’s history and trajectory and will for ever change game play for the better.”

Get pumped for the Battle for Nordvik event in Battlefield 2042 with this trailer:

The Cycle shared some upcoming plans for the game:

